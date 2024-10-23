JSW Energy Arm Signs 25-Year Power Purchase Deal With Solar Energy Corp

JSW Energy Ltd.'s subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Eleven Ltd., signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India for a 700 megawatt solar project. The deal has been awarded under SECI Tranche XIII tender, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The agreement is set for a 25-year period at a tariff of Rs 2.56 per kilowatt hour, the company said in the filing. The project is expected to be commissioned within two years and will be connected to inter-state transmission lines.

This month, the company secured deals from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.

In Gujarat, JSW Energy will supply power for a period of 25 years for the state transmission line from a 192 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity. It also signed an energy storage facility agreement with MSEDCL for the procurement of 1,500 MW of pumped hydro energy storage.

The company entered into a power purchase agreement with NTPC for interstate and state transmission-connected solar capacity of 700 MW.