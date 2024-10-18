JSW Energy Arms Sign 25-Year Power Purchase Deal With Maharashtra Discom

Two JSW Energy Ltd. subsidiaries have signed power purchase agreements with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for 1,200 megawatt solar-wind hybrid capacity. JSW Renew Energy Six Ltd. and JSW Renew Energy Thirty Ltd. signed the deals for two hybrid projects, each with a capacity of 600 MW, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The letters of award for these projects were received on Aug. 29 and Sept. 10. These agreements are set for a 25-year period at a tariff of Rs 3.60 per kilowatt hour.

The projects are expected to be commissioned within two years and will be connected to state transmission lines in Maharashtra.

Currently, JSW Energy has a project pipeline of 8.3 GW, with PPAs signed for 4.4 GW.

The company has a total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW, which includes 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under construction across wind, thermal, and hydro sources, and a renewable energy pipeline of 8.3 GW.

Additionally, it boasts 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage systems and hydro pumped storage projects. The JSW Group power producer aims to achieve 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030.