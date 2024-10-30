Q2 Results Live Updates: Paisalo Digital Profit Rises; L&T Projected To Report Muted Earnings
The second quarter earnings season is half-way done. Today, notable Q2 announcements include L&T, Tata Power and Dabur India.
Q2 Results Live: L&T's Mega Order Win Ahead Of Earnings
L&T received an order in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore for power transmission and distribution. The announcement comes ahead of Q2 results.
Q2 Results Live: Dabur India Profit May Come At Rs 446 Crore
Dabur India is expected to post a revenue of Rs 3,042 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 574 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 19%, leading to a net profit of Rs 446 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Check Tata Power Estimates
Tata Power is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 1,052 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 16,957 crore. Analysts expect an Ebitda of Rs 3,117 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 18%.
Read more here.
ALSO READ
Diwali Picks 2024: Tata Power To Tech Mahindra - Here Are The Top Mahurat Stock Picks By ICICI Direct
Q2 Results Live: L&T Projected To Report Muted Quarter
Larsen & Toubro, India’s largest engineering, procurement, and construction company, is likely to report a subdued second quarter earnings for the financial year 2025. L&T’s net profit for the July–September quarter of the financial year 2025 is likely to drop marginally to Rs 3,205.31 crore compared with Rs 3,222.63 crore a year ago, according to analysts' estimates.
Read more here.
Q2 Results Live: Paisalo Digital Profit Rises
Paisalo Digital Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 4.9% at Rs 49.5 crore versus Rs 47.2 crore.
Total income up 35.1% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 130 crore.
Q2 Results Live: 77 Companies In Focus Today
Tata Power Co., Dabur India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Biocon Ltd. and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. are among the major companies that will declare their July-September quarter financial results today, Oct. 30.
A total of 77 companies across sectors are set to declare their Q2 earnings.
Get the full list of these companies here.