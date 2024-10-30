Tata Power Q2 Results: Profit Rises 7%, Meets Estimates

Tata Power's Ebitda in the September quarter climbed 21.2% to Rs 3,745 crore. File image. (Photo Source: Tata Power/X)
Tata Power Co.'s profit rose 7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting the consensus estimate shared by analysts.
The power producer's consolidated net profit increased to Rs 1,093 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 1,052-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Power Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.3% to Rs 15,698 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,957 crore).
Ebitda up 21.2% at Rs 3,745 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,117 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 23.9% versus 19.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.4%).
Net profit up 7% at Rs 1,093 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,052 crore).