Q2 Results: IREDA, TCS, Tata Elxsi, Avenue Supermarts To Report Earnings This Week—Full Schedule

The Indian information technology sector will begin the season with TCS. While the IT sector tends to be strong in the July-September quarter, analysts expect TCS to be a laggard. In September, while talking to analysts, the Tata-Group company said that the second quarter will be soft with most business coming in from India, which was 7.5% of total revenue in the first quarter. The growth and deals won in the first quarter are likely fizzling out, according to the management.

On the other hand, IREDA has reported a 303% growth in loan sanctions in the first half of financial year 2025, surging to Rs 17,860 crore in comparison to Rs 4,437 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. The company's loan disbursement saw a growth of 56% to Rs 9,787 crore in comparison to Rs 6,273 crore as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Avenue Supermarts on Thursday reported a 14% growth on a yearly basis in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 14,050.32 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30 of the financial year 2024–25.