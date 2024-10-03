Avenue Supermarts Q2 Updates: Revenue From Operations Surges 14% To Rs 14,050 Crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. on Thursday reported a 14% growth on a yearly basis in its standalone revenue revenue from operations at Rs 14,050.32 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30 of the financial year 2024–25.

The D-Mart supermarket chain operator had reported standalone revenue of Rs 12,307.72 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, while the revenue for the same period in FY23 stood at Rs 10,384.66 crore.

Also, the company posted revenue from operations at Rs 7,649.64 crore for the July–September quarter in the financial year-ended March 2022.