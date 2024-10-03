Avenue Supermarts Q2 Updates: Revenue From Operations Surges 14% To Rs 14,050 Crore
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. on Thursday reported a 14% growth on a yearly basis in its standalone revenue revenue from operations at Rs 14,050.32 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30 of the financial year 2024–25.
The D-Mart supermarket chain operator had reported standalone revenue of Rs 12,307.72 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, while the revenue for the same period in FY23 stood at Rs 10,384.66 crore.
Also, the company posted revenue from operations at Rs 7,649.64 crore for the July–September quarter in the financial year-ended March 2022.
Avenue Supermarts reported a 17.5% increase in net profit in the first quarter of FY25. It also registered a revenue growth of 18.6% during the period at Rs 14,069 crore.
Net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 774 crore, up from Rs 659 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
As of Sept. 30, the company operates a total of 377 stores across the country. The company had opened six new stores during the quarter.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 0.24% lower at Rs 4,942.60 apiece, compared to a 2.12% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty.
The stock has risen 32.66% in the last 12 months and 21.26% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 36.91.
Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a "buy," five recommend a "hold," and eight maintain a "sell," according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 14.1%.