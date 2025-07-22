Oberoi Realty Q1 Review: Brokerages Maintain Buy Calls Amid Strong Pre-Sales

Oberoi Realty Ltd. witnessed robust sales across most projects and is witnessing a steady free cash flow along with strong trends in annuity business, brokerages noted as the realty company reported its results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Monday.

The Vikas Oberoi-led company reported a profit decline of 28% year-on-year to Rs 421 crore during the April-June period, as per its notification to the exchanges.

Oberoi Realty’s topline also saw a 30% downtick to Rs 988 crore, compared to Rs 1,405 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.