Oberoi Realty Q1 Results: Profit Declines 28%; Dividend Declared

The consolidated net profit of Oberoi Realty Ltd. declined 28% year-on-year in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The real estate player's bottom-line slipped to Rs 421 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This is compared to a profit of Rs 585 crore clocked in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue was down nearly 30% to Rs 988 crore as compared to Rs 1,405 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.