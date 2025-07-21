Oberoi Realty Q1 Results: Profit Declines 28%; Dividend Declared
Oberoi Realty declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, while fixing July 25 as the record date
The consolidated net profit of Oberoi Realty Ltd. declined 28% year-on-year in the first quarter of the current financial year.
The real estate player's bottom-line slipped to Rs 421 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This is compared to a profit of Rs 585 crore clocked in the year-ago quarter.
The company's revenue was down nearly 30% to Rs 988 crore as compared to Rs 1,405 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Oberoi Realty Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 29.7% to Rs 988 crore versus Rs 1,405 crore
Ebitda down 36.2% to Rs 520 crore versus Rs 815 crore
Margin contracts to 52.7% versus 58%
Net profit down 27.9% to Rs 421 crore versus Rs 585 crore
The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, while fixing July 25 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout. The dividend will be paid on or before Aug. 7, it said.
Oberoi Realty Q1FY26 Business Update
Units booked up 30.2% at 181 vs 139
Carpet Area booked up 67.3% at 3.53 lakh sq ft vs 2.11 lakh sq ft
Gross Booking value up 53.6% at Rs 1,639 crore vs Rs 1,067 crore
Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of Oberoi Realty closed flat at Rs 1,835.5 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.54% increase in the benchmark Sensex.