M&M Q2 Results Review: Emkay Gives 'Reduce' Downgrade Even As Other Brokerages Positive

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. got a 'reduce' downgrade from Emkay, even as the Scorpio-maker reported strong set of numbers in the quarter ended September, on the back of higher SUV sales. The brokerage said the best of SUV launch cycle is now behind.

This comes despite other brokerages maintaining positive outlook on the stock.

India’s largest SUV maker by revenue reported 13% rise in its net profit to Rs 3,841 crore in the second quarter, on the back of revenue that increased 12% to Rs 28,919 crore.

On a consolidated basis, revenue came in at Rs 37,924 crore and net profit was Rs 3,361 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 27,063 crore and the bottom line at Rs 3,564 crore.

"Though we see M&M outperforming near term, we expect a muted 4% PV growth in FY25E-27E, amid persistent industry challenges and as best of the SUV launch-cycle is now behind," Emkay said.

The brokerage has also lowered its target price by 10% to Rs 2,700 per share, implying 7% downside.