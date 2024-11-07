NDTV ProfitEarningsM&M Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Surge Up To 13% On SUV Sales
M&M Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Surge Up To 13% On SUV Sales

M&M's SUV volumes increased by 18% YoY maintaining leadership in revenue market share.

07 Nov 2024, 01:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The logo of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra is pictured on the steering wheel of an SUV. (Photo: Antony Hyson S/Unsplash)</p></div>
The logo of Mahindra & Mahindra is pictured on the steering wheel of an SUV. (Photo: Antony Hyson S/Unsplash)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s profit clocked growth in the July-September quarter on the back of higher sales of SUVs. The standalone net profit of India’s largest SUV maker by revenue rose 13% over the year-ago period to Rs 3,841 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that increased 12% to Rs 28,919 crore.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 27,063 crore and the bottom line at Rs 3,564 crore.

M&M Q2 Results (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12% at Rs 28,919 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 27,063 crore).

  • Ebitda up 21% at Rs 5,270 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,747 crore).

  • Ebitda margin up 130 basis points at 18.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).

  • Net profit up 13% at Rs 3,841 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,564 crore).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The performance came on the back of highest-ever quarterly volumes of 231,000 units---up 9% year-on-year, according to a media statement. SUV sales were also at a record high of 136,000 units.

The company, at present, has an installed manufacturing capacity of 54,000 units/month---up 10% as on March 31.

Key Highlights

  • SUV market share rose 190 bps to 21.9%

  • LCV market share rose 260 bps to 52.3%

  • Tractor market share rose 90 bps to 42.5%

  • E3W market share at 43.6%

"In Q2 FY25, we gained market share across both our auto and tractor businesses," Rajesh Jejurikar, chief executive at Mahindra Auto, said in the statement.

"SUV volumes increased by 18% YoY, maintaining leadership in revenue market share, with an increase of 190 bps YoY on back of two successful launches," he said. "In our tractor business, we achieved our highest-ever Q2 market share at 42.5%, with standalone margins up by 150 bps YoY.”

