M&M Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Surge Up To 13% On SUV Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s profit clocked growth in the July-September quarter on the back of higher sales of SUVs. The standalone net profit of India’s largest SUV maker by revenue rose 13% over the year-ago period to Rs 3,841 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that increased 12% to Rs 28,919 crore.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 27,063 crore and the bottom line at Rs 3,564 crore.