Lupin Q2 Results An 'All-Around Beat', Says Macquarie, Brokerages Positive

Lupin's second quarter earnings have analysts buzzing, with brokerages highlighting the pharmaceutical giant's standout financials despite market challenges.

Macquarie analysts described the results as an "all-round beat". Although revenue aligned closely with their forecast, Ebitda and profit after tax exceeded expectations by 3% and 10%, respectively, compared to Bloomberg's estimates. This strong performance was driven by a solid 23% Ebitda margin, outperforming consensus estimates.

Hence, Macquarie maintained an 'outperform' rating on Lupin, optimistic about the company's steady growth across regions. They set a target price of Rs 2,515 per share.

Nomura had a similar bullish sentiment, noting Lupin's sales, Ebitda, and profit after tax all surpassed its expectations by 3.2%, 8.3%, and 11.5%, respectively. Strong growth in India and steady US sales kept the company on track. Lupin's margin rose by 373 basis points year-on-year, benefiting from a favourable product mix and easing raw material costs.

Nomura remains optimistic with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,427 per share.

Investec's view is more tempered, maintaining a 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 2,100 apiece. While they acknowledged Lupin's strong India sales, which were up 19% year-on-year, they pointed to a dip in US sales due to heightened competition in generics and inventory issues.

Investec is cautious about Lupin's near-term growth potential, especially with ongoing competition in the US market.