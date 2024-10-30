Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Dabur India Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., AIA Engineering Ltd. and Electrosteel Castings Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.

L&T is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 1,052 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to generate revenue of Rs 16,957 crore, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of Rs 6,142 crore, translating to an Ebitda margin of 11%.

Tata Power is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 1,052 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 16,957 crore. Analysts expect an Ebitda of Rs 3,117 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 18%.

Dabur India is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 3,042 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 574 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 19%, leading to a net profit of Rs 446 crore.