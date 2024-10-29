L&T Q2 Results Preview: Analysts Expect Lower Operating Profit, Margins To Weigh on Earnings

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., India’s largest engineering, procurement, and construction company, is likely to report a subdued second quarter earnings for the financial year 2025.

L&T will report its Q2FY25 earnings on Oct. 30.

The results are likely to be impacted by lower operating profit and operating margins, according to the consensus of analysts' estimates polled by Bloomberg.

L&T’s net profit for the July–September quarter of the financial year 2025 is likely to drop marginally to Rs 3,205.31 crore compared with Rs 3,222.63 crore a year ago, according to analysts' estimates. Revenue from operations, on the other hand, are seen higher by 12.93% year-on-year at Rs 57,621.54 crore on the back of strong order executions during the quarter.

Operating profit or Ebitda is seen lower by 12.8% at Rs 6,141 crore. Operating margins are seen lower by 310 basis points at 10.7%, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.