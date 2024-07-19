Infosys Best Way To Play Tech Revival After Upbeat Earnings, Say Analysts

IT bellwether Infosys Ltd. could be the best strategy to play the revival in the Indian technology space following the guidance upgrade and positive first-quarter earnings.

Nuvama expects Infosys to benefit disproportionately from a revival in discretionary spending in the financial year ending March 2026. "We view it as one of the best ways to play the revival in the IT sector over the next few years," Nuvama said in a July 18 report.

Citi continues to favour the tech major in the Indian IT space, but the sharp 25% upmove in the past 45 days may limit near-term upsides. The overall demand environment and discretionary spending remain challenged while uncertainty continues in the retail segment, the brokerage said in a note.

The Bengaluru-based software services provider now expects revenue to increase by 3-5% in the current fiscal, up from its previous expectation of a 1-2% rise.

Infosys' net profit declined by 20.1% sequentially to Rs 6,374 crore for the three months ended June 30, according to an exchange filing. However, this exceeded the Rs 6,253 crore profit expected by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Nomura Research raised its fiscal 2025–2026 earnings estimates by 2–3% to account for higher revenues and margins reported in the quarter. "We believe the improving growth outlook should drive the higher target multiple." The brokerage believes the earnings per share downgrade cycle is likely to end for the sector, with Infosys being their top 'buy-rated' stock in the large-cap IT services space.

The American Depository Receipts of Infosys Ltd. ended over 8% higher on Thursday after it upped its revenue forecast.