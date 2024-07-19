Infosys Best Way To Play Tech Revival After Upbeat Earnings, Say Analysts
Citi continues to favour the tech major in the Indian IT space, but the sharp 25% upmove in the past 45 days may limit near-term upsides.
IT bellwether Infosys Ltd. could be the best strategy to play the revival in the Indian technology space following the guidance upgrade and positive first-quarter earnings.
Nuvama expects Infosys to benefit disproportionately from a revival in discretionary spending in the financial year ending March 2026. "We view it as one of the best ways to play the revival in the IT sector over the next few years," Nuvama said in a July 18 report.
Citi continues to favour the tech major in the Indian IT space, but the sharp 25% upmove in the past 45 days may limit near-term upsides. The overall demand environment and discretionary spending remain challenged while uncertainty continues in the retail segment, the brokerage said in a note.
The Bengaluru-based software services provider now expects revenue to increase by 3-5% in the current fiscal, up from its previous expectation of a 1-2% rise.
Infosys' net profit declined by 20.1% sequentially to Rs 6,374 crore for the three months ended June 30, according to an exchange filing. However, this exceeded the Rs 6,253 crore profit expected by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Nomura Research raised its fiscal 2025–2026 earnings estimates by 2–3% to account for higher revenues and margins reported in the quarter. "We believe the improving growth outlook should drive the higher target multiple." The brokerage believes the earnings per share downgrade cycle is likely to end for the sector, with Infosys being their top 'buy-rated' stock in the large-cap IT services space.
The American Depository Receipts of Infosys Ltd. ended over 8% higher on Thursday after it upped its revenue forecast.
Citi On Infosys
Maintains a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 1,850 apiece, implying a potential upside of 4.9% from the previous close.
Earnings were above the brokerage's expectations.
Guidance has been revised partly because of the acquisition.
Expect better growth, strong total contract value momentum, improved free cash flow trends.
Infosys remains the preferred pick in IT sector.
Near-term upsides may be capped given the sharp 25% move in 45 days.
Reiterate our ongoing pair trade 'overweight' on Infosys and 'underweight' on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Nuvama On Infosys
Maintains a ‘buy’ rating on the stock and raises target price to Rs 2,050 apiece from earlier Rs 1,720 apiece, implying a potential upside of 16.2% from the previous close.
Management sounded upbeat, anticipating a recovery in US banking and financial sector.
The guidance includes a 0.7% contribution from in-tech acquisition.
Utilisation increased to 83.9%, likely to be a key lever for margin expansion going forward.
Discretionary spending remains largely on hold.
Infosys will benefit disproportionately in fiscal 2025 and 2026, from a revival in discretionary spending.