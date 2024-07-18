"Infosys raised its revenue forecast for the financial year ending March 2025, citing significant large deals during the April-June period. The Bengaluru-based software services provider now anticipates a revenue increase of 3-5% for fiscal year 2024-25, up from its previous expectation of a 1-2% rise.The country's second-largest technology firm also projects its operating margin to be between 20% and 22% for the ongoing financial year, according to a media statement issued to the exchanges.'We had an excellent start to 2024-25 with strong and broad-based growth, operating margin expansion, significant large deals, and the highest ever cash generation,' Infosys' Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a statement..TCS Is Experiencing A Pause In Deal Cancellation, Says CEO K Krithivasan .Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 6,374 crore for the three months ended June, a 20.1% decline on a sequential basis. However, this was higher than the Rs 6,253 crore expected by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.The decline in net profit was due to a one-time interest on an income tax refund included in 'Other income' in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, amounting to Rs 1,916 crore. Excluding this impact, profits were up 5.2% in Aril-June quarter.Revenue rose 3.7% sequentially to Rs 39,315 crore for the quarter ending in June, exceeding Bloomberg analysts' projection of Rs 38,810.6 crore. In constant currency terms, Infosys reported a sequential revenue growth of 3.6%..HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 7%, FY25 Guidance Maintained.EBIT up 8.8% to Rs 8,288 crore versus Rs 7,621 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,024.6 crore).Margin expanded to 21.1% versus 20.1% (Estimate: 20.67%)..The company secured 34 large deals between April and June, its highest ever, with a total contract value of $4.1 billion, 57.6% of which were net new..The company's employee headcount decreased by 1,908, bringing the total to 3,15,332. Its 12-month attrition rate rose to 12.7% in the April-June period, up from 12.6% in the preceding quarter..TCS To Stop Tracking Number Of Work-From-Office Employees, Says HR Head.Ahead of the results announcement, shares of Infosys closed 2.24% higher at Rs 1,761 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.78% advance in the benchmark Sensex."