Infosys Shares Rally After Raising FY25 Guidance On Positive Q1 Earnings

Shares of Infosys Ltd. shot up nearly 5% when markets opened on Friday morning as the software service company guided for higher revenue for the ongoing financial year 2025, as it posted better-than-expected first quarter results after markets closed on July 18.

Sector watchers have welcomed the company forecasting a revenue increase of 3-5% for current fiscal year, in contrast to its previous expectation of 1-2% rise.

The software service provider is also seeing demand recovery in the US financial markets, said Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh

Infosys reported Rs 39,315 crore revenue during April-June, compared to Rs 38,810 crore analysts forecasted in a Bloomberg's survey. Its net profit also came higher than expected in the first quarter.