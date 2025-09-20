ADVERTISEMENT
ICICI Bank Q2 Update: India's Second-Largest Private Lender To Declare Sept Quarter Results On THIS Date
ICICI Bank Q2 Update:
ICICI Bank Q2 Update: ICICI Bank announced on Saturday, Sept. 20 that it will consider and approve its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Oct. 18, 2025. India's second-largest private banking lender said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today that its board meeting to consider the second quarter results of current fiscal will be held next month on Saturday, Oct. 18.
