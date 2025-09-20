ICICI Bank Q2 Update: India's Second-Largest Private Lender To Declare Sept Quarter Results On THIS Date

ICICI Bank Q2 Update: ICICI Bank announced on Saturday, Sept. 20 that it will consider and approve its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Oct. 18, 2025. India's second-largest private banking lender said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today that its board meeting to consider the second quarter results of current fiscal will be held next month on Saturday, Oct. 18.

This is a developing story