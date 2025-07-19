ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 15% YoY, Beats Street Expectations

Strong loan growth, a rise in net interest income and largely stable asset quality helped ICICI Bank's June quarter earnings.

The private sector bank's standalone net profit stood at Rs 12,768.21 crore, up 15% on year, exceeding the consensus expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg, which pegged it at Rs 11,770 crore. In the March quarter, the bottom line was Rs 12,630 crore.

Net interest income rose 11% over the year to Rs 21,635 crore. The net interest margin of the bank stood at 4.34% in the June quarter compared with 4.41% in quarter ended March and 4.36% in the year ago period.

The private sector bank's asset quality was largely stable, with the gross non-performing assets ratio flat at 1.67% on quarter. However, the net NPA ratio rose slightly to 0.41% from 0.39% in the prior quarter.

The gross NPA additions rose to Rs 6,245 crore from Rs 5,142 crore in the March quarter.

Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sales, were Rs 3,211 crore as against Rs 3,817 crore during a quarter ago. For the quarter ended March, the bank wrote off loans worth Rs 2,359 crore as against Rs 2,118 crore in Jan-Mar.

The net additions to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were Rs 3,034 crore as against Rs 1,325 crore a quarter ago and Rs 2,624 a year ago.

Total advances of the bank rose over 12% on year to Rs 13.64 lakh crore, with the retail loan portfolio growing by nearly 7% year-on-year and comprising 52.2% of the total loan portfolio at end of the quarter.

The business banking portfolio grew by 34% year-on-year, the rural portfolio rose by 5%, and the domestic corporate portfolio increased by 12%.

Deposits rose by 13% on year to Rs 16.08 lakh crore. Average current account and savings account deposits ratio was 38.7% in April-June as against 39% in the prior quarter.