Stock Picks Today: Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Afcons, Yes Bank, Laurus Labs On Brokerages' Radar

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., and Laurus Labs Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Sun Pharma
Citi
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,180
Forecast revenues from innovation business rising to US$3.2bn in FY30
FY27/28E EPS are 10/18% ahead of consensus
Valuations have corrected to undemanding levels
Reiterate as top pharma pick
Add Sun Pharmaceuticals to the Pan-Asia Focus List
On Bajaj Finance
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,050
Management has not changed its 24-25% YoY loan growth guidance for FY26
Management will revisit the guidance post Q2 results
Demand has held up well in Q2 so far, barring September 2025
Reiterated its credit cost guidance at 185-195 bps for FY26 with the bias more towards 195 bps
Expects 205 bps in H1 followed by improvement in H2
On Telecom
HSBC
Airtel: Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,200
RIL: Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,630
Vodafone Idea: Maintain reduce; Cut target price to Rs 5.8 from Rs 5.9
ARPU to rise – we expect a tariff hike in 2026
Capex intensity to decline – deleveraging, dividends
Growth drivers remain intact for Airtel and Jio
See ARPU growth, home broadband subs to surge, FCF and dividends to grow
Catch all the live markets here for real-time updates, stock movements, and broader market trends throughout the day.
On Afcons Infra
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 580
Confidence remains in converting its L1s into orders over the next 6-12 months
FY26E order flow guidance of Rs 20000 cr was maintained
Confidence was also exhibited on achieving 20-25% revenue growth guidance
See execution uptick expected in H2
FY25-28E revenue CAGR is 17%
On ICICI Bank
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,800
Management expects gradual acceleration in loan growth
Management reiterated continued moderation in NIMs for Q2
Management noted that asset quality trends have improved in the unsecured segment
On Avenue Supermarts
UBS
Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,050
major compounding story in India consumer
Our pricing checks corroborate DMart's leading edge in value retailing
Growth set to accelerate; Strengthening its own ecommerce
Winning business model; Large structural growth opportunity
Risk/reward still looks favourable
On Neuland Labs
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 15,425
Reiterated its topline growth guidance of 20% CAGR over the medium term
Drivers - CDMO business
Bempedoic full ramp-up expected in Q3, with 4th molecule (Viloxazine) expected to be visible in export data soon
On Laurus Labs
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 675
Expects CDMO to continue ramping up in the coming quarters
Growth on the back of human and animal health projects in FY26
See increased contribution from the crop segment as well from FY27 onwards
On topline, management mentioned that they have laid strong foundations for FY26 and beyond
Expect margins to improve in FY26 driven by uptick in asset utilisation, mix improvement and productivity gains
On Yes Bank
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 17
SMBC completes initial acquisition of 20% stake in Yes Bank; intends to buy 4.2% more
The above move is positive for Yes Bank over the medium term
Near-term, maintain Underweight rating given view of a gradual recovery in profitability
On Shriram Finance
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 740
Expects 50 bps impact on loan growth from lower prices, which could be offset by higher volumes and upgrades to newer vehicles
FY26 loan growth guidance is unchanged at 15%, and will be revisited post-Q2 results
Exposure to Coimbatore-Tirupur textile belt is <1% of AUM
Expects the impact to be felt in Q3 rather than Q2
On PNB Housing
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,100
CEO selection process is underway; Aims to complete selection by end-Oct 2025
Reiterated its guidance for 18% retail loan growth for FY26
Guided for FY26 reported NIM of 3.6-3.7%
Expects gross stage 3 for the affordable segment to rise to 85-90 bps by Mar-2026
On Indiqube Spaces
ICICI Securities
Initiate buy with target price of Rs 334
Front row seat to growth
29% revenue and 45% Ebitda CAGR over FY25–28
Stands out with its unique property sourcing model, emphasis on value-added-services and a keen focus on the Bengaluru office market
Annual utility cost savings from solar power plant to contribute to margin expansion