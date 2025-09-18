Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Afcons, Yes Bank, Laurus Labs On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Afcons, Yes Bank, Laurus Labs On Brokerages' Radar

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., and Laurus Labs Ltd. are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

18 Sep 2025, 07:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., and Laurus Labs Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. (Photo Source: Envato)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., and Laurus Labs Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

On Sun Pharma

Citi

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,180

  • Forecast revenues from innovation business rising to US$3.2bn in FY30

  • FY27/28E EPS are 10/18% ahead of consensus

  • Valuations have corrected to undemanding levels

  • Reiterate as top pharma pick

  • Add Sun Pharmaceuticals to the Pan-Asia Focus List

On Bajaj Finance

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,050

  • Management has not changed its 24-25% YoY loan growth guidance for FY26

  • Management will revisit the guidance post Q2 results

  • Demand has held up well in Q2 so far, barring September 2025

  • Reiterated its credit cost guidance at 185-195 bps for FY26 with the bias more towards 195 bps

  • Expects 205 bps in H1 followed by improvement in H2

On Telecom

HSBC

  • Airtel: Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,200

  • RIL: Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,630

  • Vodafone Idea: Maintain reduce; Cut target price to Rs 5.8 from Rs 5.9

  • ARPU to rise – we expect a tariff hike in 2026

  • Capex intensity to decline – deleveraging, dividends

  • Growth drivers remain intact for Airtel and Jio

  • See ARPU growth, home broadband subs to surge, FCF and dividends to grow

On Afcons Infra

Jefferies

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 580

  • Confidence remains in converting its L1s into orders over the next 6-12 months

  • FY26E order flow guidance of Rs 20000 cr was maintained

  • Confidence was also exhibited on achieving 20-25% revenue growth guidance

  • See execution uptick expected in H2

  • FY25-28E revenue CAGR is 17%

On ICICI Bank

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,800

  • Management expects gradual acceleration in loan growth

  • Management reiterated continued moderation in NIMs for Q2

  • Management noted that asset quality trends have improved in the unsecured segment

On Avenue Supermarts

UBS

  • Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,050

  • major compounding story in India consumer

  • Our pricing checks corroborate DMart's leading edge in value retailing

  • Growth set to accelerate; Strengthening its own ecommerce

  • Winning business model; Large structural growth opportunity

  • Risk/reward still looks favourable

On Neuland Labs

Goldman Sachs

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 15,425

  • Reiterated its topline growth guidance of 20% CAGR over the medium term

  • Drivers - CDMO business

  • Bempedoic full ramp-up expected in Q3, with 4th molecule (Viloxazine) expected to be visible in export data soon

On Laurus Labs

Goldman Sachs

  • Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 675

  • Expects CDMO to continue ramping up in the coming quarters

  • Growth on the back of human and animal health projects in FY26

  • See increased contribution from the crop segment as well from FY27 onwards

  • On topline, management mentioned that they have laid strong foundations for FY26 and beyond

  • Expect margins to improve in FY26 driven by uptick in asset utilisation, mix improvement and productivity gains

On Yes Bank

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 17

  • SMBC completes initial acquisition of 20% stake in Yes Bank; intends to buy 4.2% more

  • The above move is positive for Yes Bank over the medium term

  • Near-term, maintain Underweight rating given view of a gradual recovery in profitability

On Shriram Finance

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 740

  • Expects 50 bps impact on loan growth from lower prices, which could be offset by higher volumes and upgrades to newer vehicles

  • FY26 loan growth guidance is unchanged at 15%, and will be revisited post-Q2 results

  • Exposure to Coimbatore-Tirupur textile belt is <1% of AUM

  • Expects the impact to be felt in Q3 rather than Q2

On PNB Housing

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,100

  • CEO selection process is underway; Aims to complete selection by end-Oct 2025

  • Reiterated its guidance for 18% retail loan growth for FY26

  • Guided for FY26 reported NIM of 3.6-3.7%

  • Expects gross stage 3 for the affordable segment to rise to 85-90 bps by Mar-2026

On Indiqube Spaces

ICICI Securities

  • Initiate buy with target price of Rs 334

  • Front row seat to growth

  • 29% revenue and 45% Ebitda CAGR over FY25–28

  • Stands out with its unique property sourcing model, emphasis on value-added-services and a keen focus on the Bengaluru office market

  • Annual utility cost savings from solar power plant to contribute to margin expansion

