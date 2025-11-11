HAL Q2 Results: Check Hindustan Aeronautics Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And More
The Board of Directors of HAL will consider and approve the financial results for the July-September quarter of FY26 at the upcoming meeting on Nov. 12.
State-owned defence sector company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter and half-year period ended September, this week.
The defence aviation company is a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU). The defence ministry PSU primarily manufactures aircraft, helicopters and engines. It is also engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of aerospace products and systems.
Here’s a look at key details about the upcoming earnings report of HAL Q2FY26.
HAL Q2FY26 Results: Date
The company’s board of directors will meet on Nov. 12 to consider and approve financial results for the second quarter of the current financial year.
“A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 12, to consider, inter alia, the audited financial results of the company, for the quarter and half-year period ended Sept. 30,” the company informed the stock exchanges on Nov. 4.
HAL Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons from Sept. 30, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading. The restrictions will remain in place until Nov. 14.
“We wish to inform you that pursuant to the insider trading policy of the company, the trading window for trading in the securities of the company shall remain closed for all insiders including designated persons, connected persons and their immediate relatives from Sept. 30, till 48 hours after declaration of the financial results for the period ending Sept. 30,” the PSU informed the stock exchanges on Sept. 26.
HAL Q1 Results
The defence PSU’s standalone total income increased 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 5,568 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,085.21 crore in Q1FY25. However, HAL’s net profit declined 4% YoY to Rs 1,377.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 1,435.59 crore in the same period a year ago.
HAL Share Price History
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. have gained 4.23% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. The PSU stock has risen 2.48% in the past one month. HAL shares have rallied 9.54% in the past six months, while rising 16.62% year-to-date. In the last one year, the stock has gained 9.44%.
The defence PSU stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,165 apiece on the NSE on May 16, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,046.05 apiece on Mar. 3.
At 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, HAL shares were trading 1.53% at Rs 4,863.20 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.