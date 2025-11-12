Q2 Results Live: Shriram Properties Swings To Profit; Globus Spirits Profit Rises To Rs 22 Crore

Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: Shriram Properties Swings To Profit; Globus Spirits Profit Rises To Rs 22 Crore
Other companies in focus on Wednesday include Cochin Shipyard and IRCTC.

12 Nov 2025, 01:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Q2 Results Live: Shriram Properties Swings To Profit

Shriram Properties Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 46% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 141 crore

  • Net Profit at Rs 8.6 crore versus loss of Rs 80 lakh

  • Ebitda loss at Rs 5.1 crore versus loss of Rs 1.2 crore


Q2 Results Live: IRB Infra Profit Up 41%

IRB Infra Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 1,751 crore versus Rs 1,586 crore

  • Net Profit up 41.1% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 99.8 crore

  • Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 925 crore versus Rs 767 crore

  • Margin at 52.8% versus 48.3%


Q2 Results Live: Insecticides India Revenue Up

Insecticides India Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 638 crore versus Rs 627 crore

  • Net Profit down 3.7% at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 61.4 crore

  • Ebitda down 0.2% at Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 89.7 crore

  • Margin at 14% versus 14.3%


Q2 Results Live: West Coast Paper Profit Slides 80%

West Coast Paper Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 1,043 crore versus Rs 1,045 crore

  • Net Profit down 80.4% at Rs 17.5 crore versus Rs 89.1 crore

  • Ebitda down 52% at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 142 crore

  • Margin at 6.5% versus 13.6%


Q2 Results Live: Precision Wires Profit Surges

Precision Wires Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 18% at Rs 1,226 crore versus Rs 1,038 crore

  • Net Profit up 84.8% at Rs 35.6 crore versus Rs 19.3 crore

  • Ebitda up 63% at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore

  • Margin at 4.8% versus 3.5%












