Q2 Results Live: Shriram Properties Swings To Profit; Globus Spirits Profit Rises To Rs 22 Crore
Q2 Results Live: Shriram Properties Swings To Profit
Shriram Properties Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 46% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 141 crore
Net Profit at Rs 8.6 crore versus loss of Rs 80 lakh
Ebitda loss at Rs 5.1 crore versus loss of Rs 1.2 crore
Q2 Results Live: IRB Infra Profit Up 41%
IRB Infra Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 1,751 crore versus Rs 1,586 crore
Net Profit up 41.1% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 99.8 crore
Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 925 crore versus Rs 767 crore
Margin at 52.8% versus 48.3%
Q2 Results Live: Insecticides India Revenue Up
Insecticides India Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 638 crore versus Rs 627 crore
Net Profit down 3.7% at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 61.4 crore
Ebitda down 0.2% at Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 89.7 crore
Margin at 14% versus 14.3%
Q2 Results Live: West Coast Paper Profit Slides 80%
West Coast Paper Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 1,043 crore versus Rs 1,045 crore
Net Profit down 80.4% at Rs 17.5 crore versus Rs 89.1 crore
Ebitda down 52% at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 142 crore
Margin at 6.5% versus 13.6%
Q2 Results Live: Precision Wires Profit Surges
Precision Wires Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 18% at Rs 1,226 crore versus Rs 1,038 crore
Net Profit up 84.8% at Rs 35.6 crore versus Rs 19.3 crore
Ebitda up 63% at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore
Margin at 4.8% versus 3.5%