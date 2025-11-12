HAL Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates; Margin Contracts

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s second-quarter revenue and profit jumped by double digits and met estimates.

Consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 1,669 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 1,510 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, according to results announced on Wednesday.

Revenue popped nearly 11% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 6,629 crore.

Operating income disappointed, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation slipping 5% to Rs 1,558 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted by 390 basis points.