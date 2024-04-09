FMCG Q4 Preview: Another Dull Quarter Likely With Sluggish Demand, Limited Growth

The fast-moving consumer goods sector is expected to see low-to-mid single-digit volume growth in the January–March quarter of financial year 2024, with no meaningful change in the rural growth trends, according to analysts.

Factors such as low farm income and emergence of regional competitors continue to adversely affect large companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd., which have a relatively higher salience from rural areas.

Both these companies, along with Varun Beverages Ltd., might also encounter hurdles from slow demand in seasonal categories, such as beverages and skin care, due to a delayed winter.

Overall demand sluggishness will likely keep the top-line delivery muted in the March quarter. Companies, except Tata Consumer Products Ltd., are expected to log single-digit revenue growth, according to Bloomberg estimates.

In the fourth quarter, essential commodities, such as crude and palm oil, have witnessed a sequential increase. However, it has not been significant to impact margin. Gross margins are expected to expand year-on-year for many companies, although the pace of expansion will likely moderate.

The Ebitda is likely to grow at a higher rate than revenue and the margin is expected to gain mainly due to benign input prices, partly offset by higher spend on advertising.

Some have indicated in their pre-quarterly business updates that the urban and rural demand growth rates are now converging. This has raised hopes that the fourth quarter could be the final dull quarter for FMCG companies.