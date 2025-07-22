Eternal Q1 Results Review: Blinkit Boom Or Profit Problem? Why Brokerages Are Divided On Future Prospects

UBS retained a Buy rating on Zomato and maintained its price target at Rs 315, calling the results "healthy across the board" despite the bottom-line miss.

“Blinkit growth and margins were ahead of our expectations,” UBS said. “Quick Commerce revenue grew 40% QoQ (155% YoY), beating our estimates by 22%.”

While acknowledging that consolidated adjusted Ebitda missed estimates by 26%, UBS pointed to improving Quick Commerce unit economics and stable delivery volumes.

“Food Delivery margins declined slightly to 4.2%, impacted by seasonal factors like festival-driven delivery constraints and bad weather,” the brokerage noted.

Looking forward, UBS highlighted encouraging management commentary, “Food Delivery growth is expected to reaccelerate to over 15% in FY26, and towards 20% in FY27. Quick Commerce margins are also expected to improve, especially as Blinkit moves to a 1P model.”

UBS reaffirmed its long-term view stating, “This can be a $3 billion NOV business, generating $150 million in adjusted Ebitda over the next five years.”