DMart Q2 Results Review: Analysts Reiterate Concerns Over Sluggish Growth

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. posted a 5.8% year-on-year rise in net profit for the second quarter, missing analysts' expectations and reinforcing pre-result concerns from brokerages.

Slow growth in store additions and increased competition from quick commerce players like Blinkit continue to weigh on its performance, according to analysts.

Despite revenue growth of 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 14,444.50 crore, the DMart parent fell short of analysts' Rs 14,597 crore revenue forecast. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 659.44 crore, below the Rs 812 crore estimate by Bloomberg-tracked analysts.

As quick commerce continues to grow, Avenue Supermarts faces mounting pressure to compete in this space. Analysts suggest that the company must accelerate store additions and enhance its digital grocery offerings (DMart Ready) to keep pace with competitors like Blinkit.

CEO Neville Noronha acknowledged the growing impact of online grocery formats and DMart Ready on large metro stores, with store productivity being hit by online competition.

Ahead of the earnings release, five major brokerages—Morgan Stanley, Bernstein, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Macquarie—had flagged slower store additions and intensified competition from quick commerce players as key challenges hampering DMart’s growth.