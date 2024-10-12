DMart Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 5.8%, Misses Estimates

Avenue Supermart Ltd. reported a 5.8% year-on-year uptick in net profit for the second quarter of this financial year, missing analyst estimates.

The DMart parent recorded a net profit of Rs 659.44 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 623.35 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification. This was below the Rs 812 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 14.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 14,444.50 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 14,597 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 8.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,093.77 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 7.6% from 8% in the same period the previous year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 1,210 crore and 8.30%, respectively.