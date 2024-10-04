DMart Q2 Update Disappoints Street As Quick Commerce Battle Intensifies

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is navigating the challenges of quick commerce competition while contending with a slowdown in growth and store additions. In its second quarter update on Thursday, the operator of DMart reported a sharp slowdown in same-store sales growth, falling short of pre-second-quarter targets.

"Stock could be bit weak in near term, as like for like growth is muted and below expectations, store addition, though weak, is generally back ended," said Abneesh Roy, executive director of research at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The company posted a revenue of Rs 14,050.32 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025, compared to Rs 12,307.72 crore in the same quarter last year. It added six new stores, bringing the total to 377.