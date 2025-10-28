Coal India Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More
Coal India Quarterly Results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 29 to approve the Q2FY26 results.
Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) Coal India Ltd. is set to announce results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the PSU is the single largest coal producer in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Coal India’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
Coal India Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 9, Coal India said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 29 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter ended Sept. 30.
The Board of Directors may also consider and declare payment of a second interim dividend for FY 2025-26.
Coal India Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for directors, promoters, designated employees and specified connected persons from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the second quarter.
Coal India Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Coal India is yet to provide a schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
Coal India Q1 Results
Coal India reported a 20.2% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,734.17 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 10,943.55 crore in Q1FY25. Total income fell 5% YoY to Rs 37,458.05 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 39,388.47 crore in the year-ago period.
Coal India Share Price History
Shares of Coal India have gained 1.07% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has increased 2.37%, while remaining flat in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has gone up by 2.87%. Over the past year, shares of the company have dropped 10.00%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 459.55 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 1, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 349.25 apiece on Feb. 17.
At 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Coal India shares were trading 0.20% up at Rs 397.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.