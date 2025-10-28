Coal India Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

Shares of Coal India have gained 1.07% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has increased 2.37%, while remaining flat in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has gone up by 2.87%. Over the past year, shares of the company have dropped 10.00%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 459.55 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 1, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 349.25 apiece on Feb. 17.

At 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Coal India shares were trading 0.20% up at Rs 397.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.