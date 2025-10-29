Coal India Approves Rs 10.25 Interim Dividend Per Share

Coal India's board has approved Rs 10.25 interim dividend per share alongside the release of its second-quarter result. It's the second interim dividend for the financial year 2026.

Audit Committee of Coal India at its meeting held on Oct 29 recommended Rs 10.25 per equity share with the face value of Rs 10. The board has fixed Nov 4 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout.

Coal India will complete the payment of the second interim dividend by Nov 28.