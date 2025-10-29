Q2 Results Live: Raymond Lifestyle Profit Rises; BHEL, L&T, Varun Beverages, Coal India In Focus

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter.

Today is the most packed day for heavyweights from the Infrastructure and Capital Goods segments. The market will keenly watch the performance of EPC giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and the country's dominant coal miner, Coal India Ltd. Oil Marketing Company (OMC) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) also reports.

Other notable companies include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and beverage majors United Breweries Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd.

This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!