Britannia Industries Q4 Results: Profit Dips 3.8%, Revenue Rises Marginally

NDTV ProfitEarningsBritannia Industries Q4 Results: Profit Dips 3.8%, Revenue Rises Marginally
03 May 2024, 08:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The second-quarter volume growth was flat, impacted by weak rural demand. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
The second-quarter volume growth was flat, impacted by weak rural demand. (Source: Company website)

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s profit declined, in line with analysts' estimates during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker fell 3.8% over the previous year to Rs 536.61 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 542.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Britannia Industries Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.1% at Rs 4,069.36 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 4,108.6 crore.

  • Operating profit down 1.7% to Rs 787.45 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 782.35 crore.

  • Margin stood at 19.35% versus 19.9%. Analysts had forecast it at 19%.

  • The board recommended a dividend of Rs 73.5 per share.

Shares of Britannia Industries closed 0.6% lower on Friday, as compared with a 0.8% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The results were declared after market hours.

