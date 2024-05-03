Britannia Industries Q4 Results: Profit Dips 3.8%, Revenue Rises Marginally

ADVERTISEMENT
Britannia Industries Ltd.'s profit declined, in line with analysts' estimates during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker fell 3.8% over the previous year to Rs 536.61 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 542.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue up 1.1% at Rs 4,069.36 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 4,108.6 crore.
Operating profit down 1.7% to Rs 787.45 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 782.35 crore.
Margin stood at 19.35% versus 19.9%. Analysts had forecast it at 19%.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 73.5 per share.
Shares of Britannia Industries closed 0.6% lower on Friday, as compared with a 0.8% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The results were declared after market hours.