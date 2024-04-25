Nestle India Quarterly Results: Profit Tops Estimates, Rises 27%

Nestle India Ltd.’s net profit rose 27% in the March quarter of financial year 2024, surpassing analysts' estimates. Profit of the Maggi instant noodles maker increased to Rs 934 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 837.9 crore.

The Cerelac maker reported an exceptional gain of Rs 10.08 crore during the quarter under review.

Nestle will now follow the financial year that runs from April 1 to March 31 instead of January through December. The company's last fiscal has been extended until March 31, 2024, spanning a period of 15 months from Jan. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. This makes this January–March period the fifth quarter.