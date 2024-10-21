HDFC Bank Balance Sheet Normalisation To Drive Stock Upside, Says Bernstein Analyst

HDFC Bank Ltd. is seeing its business normalise after post-merger disruptions. Despite initial concerns about weak loan growth, key indicators and latest earnings for the private lender remained encouraging, said Pranav Gundlapalle, senior research analyst at Bernstein.

The bank reported its earnings for the quarter ended September on Saturday, with a 5.3% increase in net profit at Rs 16,821 crore. This exceeded the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 16,284 crore. The rise in bottom-line was supported by higher net interest income.

"Borrowings did not decline... and there was no increase in product costs or a rise in slippages," Gundlapalle said in a televised interview with NDTV Profit.

Bernstein has a target price of Rs 2,100 for the HDFC Bank stock over the next 12 months, implying an upside of 20% from the current levels.