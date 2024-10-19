HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% Led by NII; Asset Quality Worsens

Net interest income of the bank rose 10% on year to Rs 30,114 crore. Slight deterioration in asset quality capped the rise in profit after tax.

Core net interest margin stood at 3.46% for the bank, and 3.65% on an interest earning asset basis. In the June quarter, the respective figures were at 3.5% and 3.7%.

The private sector bank's asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing assets ratio falling to 1.36% as of Sept. 30, compared to 1.33% in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio rose to 0.41% from 0.39% in the prior quarter.

Provisions of the bank fell to Rs 2,700 crore against Rs 2,903 crore a year, further aiding net profit.

Gross advances for HDFC Bank rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 25.2 lakh crore. Retail loans rose 11.3%, commercial and rural banking loans were up 17.4%, while wholesale loans were up 12%.

Total deposits rose 15% from last year to Rs 25 lakh crore. Current account, savings account deposits accounted for 35.3% of total deposits, as of September 30.