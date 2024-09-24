NDTV ProfitExclusiveHDFC Bank May Offload Rs 60,000-70,000 Crore Worth Loan Assets
ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank May Offload Rs 60,000-70,000 Crore Worth Loan Assets

HDFC Bank is likely to sell mortgage and car loans as part of this process, according to people in the know.

24 Sep 2024, 08:41 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HDFC Bank is likely to sell mortgage and car loans as part of the loan asset sale. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HDFC Bank is likely to sell mortgage and car loans as part of the loan asset sale. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
India's largest private sector bank is looking at selling about Rs 60,000-70,000 crore worth of loan assets to potential investors in a bid to free up liquidity and reduce its credit-deposit ratio.The lender is likely to sell mortgage and car loans as part of this process, according to two people in the know. HDFC Bank will likely resort to passing through certificates for such sales, the people quoted above said.This month, HDFC Ban...
