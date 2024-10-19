Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 4.8% As Provisions Rise Sharply

Rise in net interest income lifted Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s standalone net profit by just 4.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,344 crore, meeting the consensus estimate of Rs 3,424 crore of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The profit rise was limited due to a sharp rise in provisions by the bank and deterioration in asset quality.

Net interest income or core income rose 11% year-on-year for the bank and stood at Rs 7,020 crore. Provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 660 crore, up 80% year-on-year.

The private sector bank's asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing assets ratio widening to 1.49% as of Sept. 30, compared to 1.39% in the previous quarter, but was lower than 1.72% a year ago. The net NPA ratio rose to 0.43% from 0.35% in the prior quarter and 0.37% a year ago.

Fresh slippages rose to Rs 1,875 crore from Rs 1,358 crore a quarter ago and Rs 1,314 a year ago. Fresh slippages were upgraded within the same quarter to Rs 246 crore against Rs 250 crore a quarter ago.

Credit costs also rose to 0.65% from 0.55% a quarter ago and 0.42% a year ago.