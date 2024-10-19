Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 4.8% As Provisions Rise Sharply

NDTV ProfitEarningsKotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 4.8% As Provisions Rise Sharply
The growth in net profit was slower during the quarter due to higher provisions.

19 Oct 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Rise in net interest income lifted Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s standalone net profit by just 4.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,344 crore, meeting the consensus estimate of Rs 3,424 crore of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The profit rise was limited due to a sharp rise in provisions by the bank and deterioration in asset quality.

Net interest income or core income rose 11% year-on-year for the bank and stood at Rs 7,020 crore. Provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 660 crore, up 80% year-on-year.

The private sector bank's asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing assets ratio widening to 1.49% as of Sept. 30, compared to 1.39% in the previous quarter, but was lower than 1.72% a year ago. The net NPA ratio rose to 0.43% from 0.35% in the prior quarter and 0.37% a year ago.

Fresh slippages rose to Rs 1,875 crore from Rs 1,358 crore a quarter ago and Rs 1,314 a year ago. Fresh slippages were upgraded within the same quarter to Rs 246 crore against Rs 250 crore a quarter ago.

Credit costs also rose to 0.65% from 0.55% a quarter ago and 0.42% a year ago.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Earnings Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net Profit up 4.8% at Rs 3,344 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,424 crore).

  • Net interest income rose 11% to Rs 7,020 crore versus Rs 6,297 crore.

  • Net NPA at 0.43% versus 0.35% QoQ.

  • Gross NPA at 1.49% versus 1.39% QoQ.

Decline in the net interest margin also weighed on the bank's performance. The NIMs were 4.91% as of Sept. 30, lower than 5.02% a quarter ago and 5.22% a year ago.

The bank's advances increased 17% year-on year to Rs 4.2 lakh crore as of Sept. 30. Unsecured retail advances as a percentage of net advances were 11.3% against 11.6% a quarter ago.

Among customer assets, the consumer segment, which contributes the most, rose 18% to Rs 1.92 lakh crore, followed by commercial and corporate rising 14% and 13% on year respectively.

The small-medium enterprises book of the bank grew 31% on year in the September quarter.

Total deposits rose 16% to Rs 4.46 lakh crore. The current account-savings account ratio was 43.6% at the end of September against 43.4% a quarter ago and 48.3% a year ago.

