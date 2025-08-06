Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5.4% To Rs 2,096 Crore, Revenue Up 5.5% YoY; Meets Estimates

On the operational front, Bajaj Auto's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 2,481 crore, which is 2.7% higher on a year-on-year basis. Margins narrowed by 60 basis points to 19.7% from 20.3% last year's June quarter. For the June quarter, Bajaj Auto's volumes increased by 1% from last year.

Bajaj Auto highlighted that it has seen an increase in its market share in the 125cc+ segment, and that the KTM+ Triumph has billed over 25,000 bikes in the domestic market, a growth of 20% from last year.

Electric vehicles (EVs) contribute over 20% of Bajaj Auto's overall portfolio. Bajaj Auto's Africa, Latin America and Asia business has seen broad-based double-digit volume growth, according to a statement. Middle East and North Africa though remained muted due to the geopolitical challenges.