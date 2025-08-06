Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Jindal Stainless, Trent Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd. and Trent Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

Bajaj Auto is likely to post net profit of Rs 2,012.30 crore and revenue of Rs 12,283.40 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 2,429.40 crore, and margin is expected at 19.78%.

Hero MotoCorp is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,062.90 crore and total revenue of Rs 9,796.90 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,373.10 crore, and margin is expected at 14.02%.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: