Angel One, Axis Bank, L&T Finance, Tata Communications Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Angel One Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday.

Angel One Ltd. is likely to clock a 17.8% rise in net profit at Rs 215 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,208.4 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Axis Bank Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Wednesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 19,669 crore and revenue of Rs 5,880 crore, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: