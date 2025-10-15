Q2 Results Today: Axis Bank, HDB Financial Services, IRFC, Angel One Among 50 Firms To Declare Earnings
Tata Communications, Urja Global, Oberoi Realty, Heritage Foods and KEI Industries are among the companies that will announce quarterly results on Wednesday.
A total of 50 companies will declare the results for Q2FY26 on Wednesday. Major companies that are going to announce the results for the second quarter on Oct. 15 include HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Axis Bank and Tata Communications.
Several of these companies could also announce dividends. Some of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q2FY26.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 15
Aelea Commodities Ltd., Ador Welding Ltd., Advik Capital Ltd., Alka India Ltd., Amal Ltd., Angel One Ltd., AXIS Bank Ltd., Continental Securities Ltd., Delta Corp Ltd., Emerald Finance Ltd., Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd., GSB Finance Ltd., GTV Engineering Ltd., Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Heritage Foods Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., Ksolves India Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd., MIC Electronics Ltd., Morarka Finance Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Muthoot Capital Services Ltd., Mysore Paper Mills Ltd., National Fittings Ltd.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., PAE Ltd., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Shah Foods Ltd., Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd., Sumeru Industries Ltd., Summit Securities Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tips Music Ltd., Tokyo Plast International Ltd., Umiya Buildcon Ltd., Univa Foods Ltd., Urja Global Ltd., Yash Chemex Ltd.
HDB Financial Services Q1FY26 Results
HDB Financial Services reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,465.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,883.8 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 20.4% YoY to Rs 3,732.9 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,100.1 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. Net profit declined 2.4% YoY to Rs 567.7 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 581.7 crore in Q1FY25.
Tata Communications Q1FY26 Results
Tata Communications saw a 6.4% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 5,976.95 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,615.13 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses grew 7.7% YoY to Rs 5,665.26 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,260.31 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated net profit plunged 43% YoY to Rs 190.14 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 332.93 crore in Q1FY25.
Axis Bank Q1FY26 Results
Axis Bank reported a 6.89% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 40,401 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 37,795.88 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, grew 4.2% YoY to Rs 28,187.11 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 27,051.03 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated net profit declined 3% YoY to Rs 6,260.17 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 6,450.03 crore in Q1FY25.