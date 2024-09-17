Atishi To Be Next Delhi Chief Minister With Unanimous AAP MLAs' Support

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday proposed the name of Education Minister Atishi as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The proposal was met with unanimous approval, as all AAP MLAs supported the nomination.

"It has been unanimously decided that Atishi will hold the responsibility of Chief Minister of Delhi till the next elections," said Delhi's Environment Minister's Gopal Rai in a press conference following the party meet.

This move follows Kejriwal’s release on bail from Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case on Friday. After walking out of prison, the AAP chief had announced plans to resign within 48 hours, adding that he would not sit in the chief minister's chair until the public provided him a "certificate of honesty."

"There will be elections in Delhi in the next few months. If you think I'm corrupt, don't vote for me. If you think I'm honest, then vote for me. Every vote will be a certificate of my honesty. Only if I win, will I return as chief minister," Kejriwal told AAP workers and supporters on Sunday.