Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail From Supreme Court In Delhi Liquor Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor excise policy case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan pronounced the unanimous decision in open court.

The court clarified that though CBI's arrest in the case did not suffer from any illegality per se, the issue of bail is one of liberty. "Bail is the rule, jail is the exception," the court iterated.

The court stated that given the facts and circumstances of the case, there is no possibility of the trial getting over in the immediate future, and therefore the problem of incarceration of an accused under trial amounts to unjust deprivation of personal liberty.

As a result, the court has directed that Kejriwal be released from jail after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the court has directed him not to make any public comments on the case at hand since the trial is still pending.

The court has also clarified that Kejriwal will not be able to go to the office and will not be able to sign any official files.