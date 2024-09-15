Arvind Kejriwal Says Will Resign As Delhi CM In Two Days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he would be resigning from his post in the next two days, and would not return to the chief ministerial chair till the public decides on his honesty.

"I am going to resign after two days. I will go among the people and ask them whether I am honest or not. Till they respond with their verdict, I would not sit on the CM's chair," Kejriwal said, while addressing a gathering of Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters in the national capital.

"There will be elections in Delhi in the next few months. If you think I'm corrupt then don't vote for me. If you think I'm honest, then vote for me. Each and every vote will be a certificate of my honesty. If you vote and make me win, only then I will return as the chief minister," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the AAP's main rival in Delhi, called Kejriwal's decision to step down as a publicity stunt. "This is a PR stunt. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, while speaking to news agency ANI.