Arvind Kejriwal Set To Resign As Delhi CM: Here Are Top Replacement Candidates

Arvind Kejriwal is poised to step down as the Delhi chief minister on Tuesday, with his resignation expected to shake up the political landscape. Kejriwal vowed to resign and not return to his post till he got a "certificate of honesty" from the people amid corruption allegations against him.

The Aam Aadmi Party has lined up a series of meetings to select a new chief minister for Delhi. One such crucial meeting with its political affairs committee is scheduled to be held at the Delhi chief minister's residence on Monday evening, according to PTI reports.

Assembly polls in Delhi are due in February next year. Earlier this day, the AAP said it has "put the ball in BJP's court” by demanding early elections in November, as per the reports from PTI.

Let's look at the top replacement candidates.