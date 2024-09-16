Sisodia, Kejriwal Meet To Focus On Delhi Chief Minister Candidates

A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.