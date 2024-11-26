New Fund Offers This Week: Multi Cap, Thematic And Index Funds In Focus

This week's new fund offerings are quite the spread across various categories and themes. There are 16 new fund offers open this week, launching under index, multi cap, sectoral and thematic and long duration funds.

Investors have poured money into NFO's in hopes of early entrance into specific themes and a certain cost advantage. Amid the buzz and thrill around these new launches, its important to note that the promised cost advantage due to the lower net asset value, may not translate into significant gains.