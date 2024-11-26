New Fund Offers This Week: Multi Cap, Thematic And Index Funds In Focus
There are 16 new fund offers open this week, launching under index, multi cap, sectoral and thematic and long duration funds.
Investors have poured money into NFO's in hopes of early entrance into specific themes and a certain cost advantage. Amid the buzz and thrill around these new launches, its important to note that the promised cost advantage due to the lower net asset value, may not translate into significant gains.
Opening Today
Groww Multicap Fund
Open: Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Multi cap Fund.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equity and equity-related instruments of large, mid and small-cap companies.
Motilal Oswal Nifty Capital Market Index Fund
Open: Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities that are represented in the Nifty Capital Market Total Return Index.
Closing Today
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services - Jan 2028 Index Fund
Open: Nov. 21 to Nov. 26.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index Fund.
Investing Objective: The scheme will replicate the CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services – Jan 2028 Index. This will be done through investing in AAA rated financial services corporate bond issuers, maturing on or before January 2028.
Open This Week
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Nov. 28.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities related to the auto space. The returns will aim to replicate the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Auto Index.
Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund
Open: Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities in the realty space, similar to the index. The aim will be to deliver returns similar to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Realty Index.
Aditya Birla Sun Life BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund
Open: Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in securities as represented by the BSE India Infrastructure Total Return Index.
Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Nov. 29.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The scheme will replicate the Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index by investing in securities in the same proportion to replicate the returns of the benchmark as well.
ICICI Prudential Equity Minimum Variance Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: To generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity related instruments through a diversified basket with an aim to minimise the portfolio volatility.
Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund
Open: Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Long Duration Fund.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in a range of debt and money market instruments, such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is greater than seven years.
Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund
Open: Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equity and equity derivatives of specific sectors that are trending due to better earnings expectation. The allocation in sectors will be decided by the in-house proprietary quantitative model and fundamental analysis.
PGIM India Healthcare Fund
Open: Nov. 19 to Dec. 3.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equity and equity related securities of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
Franklin India Long Duration Fund
Open: Nov. 20 to Dec. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Long Duration Fund.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in debt and money market instruments, such that the Macaulay duration of the scheme portfolio is greater than seven years.
Axis Momentum Fund
Open: Nov. 22 to Dec. 6.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: This scheme will invest in equities that display notable momentum in price related growth. The stock-picking will be based on price performance strength and liquidity risk.
HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund
Open: Nov. 22 to Dec. 6.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index Fund.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities in the digital theme to replicate the returns of Nifty India Digital Index (TRI).
Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund
Open: Nov. 25 to Dec. 9.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index Funds.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities that will deliver returns replicating the BSE Select Business Groups Index (TRI).
Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund
Open: Nov. 25 to Dec. 9.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities related to transportation and logistics.