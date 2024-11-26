NDTV ProfitPersonal FinanceNew Fund Offers This Week: Multi Cap, Thematic And Index Funds In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

New Fund Offers This Week: Multi Cap, Thematic And Index Funds In Focus

There are 16 new fund offers open this week, launching under index, multi cap, sectoral and thematic and long duration funds.

26 Nov 2024, 09:53 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>There are 16 new fund offers open this week, launching under Index, multi cap, sectoral &amp; thematic and long duration funds.(Source: Envato)</p></div>
There are 16 new fund offers open this week, launching under Index, multi cap, sectoral & thematic and long duration funds.(Source: Envato)

This week's new fund offerings are quite the spread across various categories and themes. There are 16 new fund offers open this week, launching under index, multi cap, sectoral and thematic and long duration funds.

Investors have poured money into NFO's in hopes of early entrance into specific themes and a certain cost advantage. Amid the buzz and thrill around these new launches, its important to note that the promised cost advantage due to the lower net asset value, may not translate into significant gains.

Opening Today

Groww Multicap Fund

Open: Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Multi cap Fund.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equity and equity-related instruments of large, mid and small-cap companies.

ALSO READ

Why New Fund Offers In Mutual Funds Have No Cost Advantage And May Be Risky
Opinion
Why New Fund Offers In Mutual Funds Have No Cost Advantage And May Be Risky
Read More

Motilal Oswal Nifty Capital Market Index Fund

Open: Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.

Category: Index Funds.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities that are represented in the Nifty Capital Market Total Return Index.

Closing Today

Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services - Jan 2028 Index Fund

Open: Nov. 21 to Nov. 26.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Index Fund.

Investing Objective: The scheme will replicate the CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services – Jan 2028 Index. This will be done through investing in AAA rated financial services corporate bond issuers, maturing on or before January 2028.

ALSO READ

Mutual Fund Investment Through This Route May Be Pricier For Some Investors
Opinion
Mutual Fund Investment Through This Route May Be Pricier For Some Investors
Read More

Open This Week

Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund

Open: Nov. 18 to Nov. 28.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.

Category: Index Funds.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities related to the auto space. The returns will aim to replicate the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Auto Index.

Nippon India Nifty Realty Index Fund

Open: Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.

Category: Index Funds.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities in the realty space, similar to the index. The aim will be to deliver returns similar to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty Realty Index.

ALSO READ

Large-Caps Not Cheap But Offer Comparative Comfort: Vetri Subramaniam
Opinion
Large-Caps Not Cheap But Offer Comparative Comfort: Vetri Subramaniam
Read More

Aditya Birla Sun Life BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund

Open: Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.

Category: Index Funds.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in securities as represented by the BSE India Infrastructure Total Return Index.

Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund

Open: Nov. 18 to Nov. 29.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.

Category: Index Funds.

Investing Objective:  The scheme will replicate the Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index by investing in securities in the same proportion to replicate the returns of the benchmark as well.

ICICI Prudential Equity Minimum Variance Fund

Open: Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.

Category: Sectoral/Thematic.

Investing Objective: To generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity related instruments through a diversified basket with an aim to minimise the portfolio volatility.

Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund

Open: Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.

Category: Long Duration Fund.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in a range of debt and money market instruments, such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is greater than seven years.

ALSO READ

Don't Miss Out: The Category That Can Balance Risk With Return In Your Portfolio
Opinion
Don't Miss Out: The Category That Can Balance Risk With Return In Your Portfolio
Read More

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund

Open: Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.

Category: Sectoral/Thematic.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equity and equity derivatives of specific sectors that are trending due to better earnings expectation. The allocation in sectors will be decided by the in-house proprietary quantitative model and fundamental analysis.

PGIM India Healthcare Fund

Open: Nov. 19 to Dec. 3.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.

Category: Sectoral/Thematic.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equity and equity related securities of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

ALSO READ

Mutual Fund Investment Through This Route May Be Pricier For Some Investors
Opinion
Mutual Fund Investment Through This Route May Be Pricier For Some Investors
Read More

Franklin India Long Duration Fund

Open: Nov. 20 to Dec. 4.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.

Category: Long Duration Fund.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in debt and money market instruments, such that the Macaulay duration of the scheme portfolio is greater than seven years.

Axis Momentum Fund

Open: Nov. 22 to Dec. 6.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Sectoral/Thematic.

Investing Objective: This scheme will invest in equities that display notable momentum in price related growth. The stock-picking will be based on price performance strength and liquidity risk.

HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund

Open: Nov. 22 to Dec. 6.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Index Fund.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities in the digital theme to replicate the returns of Nifty India Digital Index (TRI).

ALSO READ

Gold Prices Dip After Rebound
Opinion
Gold Prices Dip After Rebound
Read More

Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund

Open: Nov. 25 to Dec. 9.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.

Category: Index Funds.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities that will deliver returns replicating the BSE Select Business Groups Index (TRI).

Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund

Open: Nov. 25 to Dec. 9.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Sectoral/Thematic.

Investing Objective: The scheme will invest in equities related to transportation and logistics.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Lows As Infosys, RIL Share Prices Rise
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Lows As Infosys, RIL Share Prices Rise
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT