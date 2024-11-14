Why New Fund Offers In Mutual Funds Have No Cost Advantage And May Be Risky

Strolling through a park and there's a bustling crowd around the newest food stall. Adorned with calling scrumptious-looking posters, the delicious smell draws one in for a closer look. The ripples of excitement in the crowd are caused not just by the urge to try something new, but also because of an introductory discount. Suddenly, one finds themselves in line to pay.

This is what New Fund Offerings have been for investors. NFOs have been bought faster than hot-cross buns by investors this year. These schemes, alone, have accounted for inflows worth Rs 99,661 crore into the mutual fund industry so far this year.

With promotion of potential, investors have poured their money into NFOs in hopes of a cost advantage and more. Despite the strong traction that NFOs have among investors, these offers may not have all the advantages advertised.