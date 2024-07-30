ITR Filing 2024: How To File Income Tax Return? A Step-By-Step Guide

Income Tax Return: Ahead of the ITR filing 2024 due date, the Income Tax department has advised taxpayers to file their tax returns.

As per the latest statistics shared by the Income Tax Department, over 5 crore ITRs have been filed till July 26, marking an increase of over 8.5% more compared to the same period last year. The number of ITRs filed per day has exceeded over 25 lakh since July 24. The 5 crore milestone, which was reached on July 26 this year, was achieved on July 27 last year.

Every individual who is eligible for ITR (income tax return) must now prepare to file their income tax returns on the income tax e-filing portal. Your tax liabilities and tax returns will be calculated as per the Income-tax Act, 1961, the income tax slab that you fall under and other variables.