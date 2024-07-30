NDTV ProfitPersonal FinanceITR Filing 2024: Why E-Verification Is A Crucial Step In The Process
ADVERTISEMENT

ITR Filing 2024: Why E-Verification Is A Crucial Step In The Process

Here is all you need to know about the e-verification process, before the July 31 deadline.

30 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Representative/Pexels)</p></div>
(Source: Representative/Pexels)

E-verification of income tax return filing is one of the most convenient ways to ensure that all steps involved in the process are complete. This essential step makes sure that the filings are deemed valid.

Verification of the ITR within the stipulated time frame can also help ensure no late fees are levied on the taxpayer.

Here is all you need to know about the e-verification process before the July 31 deadline.

ALSO READ

ITR Filing 2024: How To File Income Tax Return? A Step-By-Step Guide

Opinion
ITR Filing 2024: How To File Income Tax Return? A Step-By-Step Guide
Read More

Why E-Verification Is Essential

E-verification is not only crucial for the finalisation of the ITR  but also plays a significant role in completing various other tax-related processes. These include:

  • Verification of income tax forms (submitted through the online portal or offline utility).

  • E-proceedings.

  • Refund reissue requests.

  • Rectification requests.

  • Condonation of delay in filing the ITR after the due date.

Under current income tax regulations, failing to verify the ITR by the stipulated deadline will incur a late fee of Rs 5,000. However, if the taxpayer's total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is reduced to Rs 1,000.

ALSO READ

ITR 2024: Over 5 Crore Filings Made So Far, Says IT Department

Opinion
ITR 2024: Over 5 Crore Filings Made So Far, Says IT Department
Read More

Benefits Of E-Verification

E-verification offers several significant benefits that make it the preferred choice for taxpayers:

  • No need to send physical copies: With e-verification, there is no need to send a physical copy of the ITR-V to the Centralised Processing Centre in Bangalore. This eliminates the hassle of mailing documents and ensures the verification process is entirely digital.

  • Instant verification: The e-verification process is instantaneous, which avoids delays associated with the transit of physical ITR-V forms. This means the ITR is verified immediately, allowing for quicker processing and refunds.

  • Multiple methods for convenience: E-verification can be done through various methods, like Aadhaar OTP, EVC (using a pre-validated bank or demat account), net banking, or a digital signature certificate. 

ALSO READ

ITR Filing 2024: You Can Still Change Your Tax Regime When Filing

Opinion
ITR Filing 2024: You Can Still Change Your Tax Regime When Filing
Read More

Methods For E-Verification

Methods that can be used for the e-verification process are:

  1. OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar: This method allows one to receive a one-time password on the mobile number linked to one's Aadhaar, ensuring a quick and secure verification process.

  2. EVC generated through a pre-validated bank account: An electronic verification code can be generated through a pre-validated bank account, providing a seamless verification experience.

  3. EVC generated through a pre-validated demat account: Similar to the bank account method, an EVC can be generated through a pre-validated demat account.

  4. EVC through ATM (offline method): For those who prefer an offline approach, an EVC can be generated via ATM.

  5. Net banking: Using net banking credentials, one can e-verify returns, making the process straightforward for regular online banking users.

  6. Digital signature certificate: For individuals and businesses using digital signatures, the DSC method offers a secure and efficient way to e-verify returns.

ALSO READ

ITR Filing: Importance Of Annexure AL And How The Rs 50 Lakh Limit Plays Out

Opinion
ITR Filing: Importance Of Annexure AL And How The Rs 50 Lakh Limit Plays Out
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT