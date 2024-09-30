Income Tax: CBDT Extends Audit Report Filing Deadline For AY 2024-25 To Oct. 7

In a significant update for taxpayers and stakeholders, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has announced an extension of deadline for filing various audit reports related to the Assessment Year 2024-25. This decision comes in light of the challenges many have faced with electronic submissions under the Income Tax Act.

Originally set for September 30, 2024, the new deadline for submitting audit reports for the financial year 2023-24 has been pushed to October 7, 2024. This extension is aimed at easing the burden on those required to comply with audit report requirements.

The CBDT's decision is rooted in its commitment to support taxpayers and ensure a smoother filing process. This move will provide additional time for accountants and businesses to complete their submissions accurately.